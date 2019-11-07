DENVER (CBS4)– According to the Denver Police Department, about 3,800 vehicles were stolen between January and September this year. While that is a lot, it is a 4% decrease from the same time last year.

Police want to see those numbers drop even more – especially in District 4 where several cars are stolen every week.

“We call it our hot spot,” Denver Police Officer Jerami Chavez said.

Among the prime targets – Honda Accord and Civic, Ford F150, and Subaru models.

“So the whole object is for us to reach out to these people with these cars,” Chavez explained.

Chavez and his partner, Officer Chris Avitia, are the community resource officers in District 4 and spent a few hours Thursday afternoon handing out steering wheel clubs to owners of the highly targeted vehicles.

“We’re trying to eliminate the crime before it happens,” Avitia told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

The clubs, the officers explained, are a simple yet protective device that can deter thieves. At one of the stops, the owners of a Honda Accord were all too familiar with theft.

“It was stolen a month ago,” the woman told Chavez, pointing to her white car.

To ensure that didn’t happen again, the officers gave her a free club and a bit of advice.

“We want you to put [the club] on and use it every night,” Chavez told her. “When you come home from work, put it on.”

Along with free clubs, the officers also installed unique screws to secure license plates. It’s a gesture that came as a nice surprise to some neighbors.

“I think it’s good,” Mike Trujillo said. “I think we should have more stuff like this going on.”

A personal touch that’s connecting police with the community they serve.

“It shows them that we do care about them as a community,” Avitia said.

Other districts in the city have also offered free clubs to owners of highly targeted vehicles. Those interested in receiving one should reach out to the Denver Police Department.