JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — Rescue teams were working to rescue a driver who went off U.S. 285 and plunged about 100 feet down a steep hillside in the Morrison area Thursday evening.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the high angle rescue team was working on saving the driver at approximately 5 p.m. A medical helicopter was initially dispatched to the area but was called off because it appeared the driver was not as seriously injured as expected.

Expect delays if you are driving through the area.

