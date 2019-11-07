BREAKING NEWSReport says John Hickenlooper received gifts, travel from billionaires as governor
By Romi Bean
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Phillip Lindsay is all grown up. The Denver Broncos running back has been living at his parents’ home since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He’s often said when the time is right, he would take the plunge and buy his first home. Well the time is finally right!

Denver Broncos - Oakland Raiders

Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos looks on prior to their game against the Oakland Raiders at RingCentral Coliseum on September 09, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Tuesday, Lindsay made an appearance on Ian Rapoport’s podcast and said a move is imminent

“It’s about time for me to move out. I played it smart and saved money to get a place and also help myself out after getting a place,” Lindsay said.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 13: Running back Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos is forced out of bounds by free safety Kevin Byard #31 of the Tennessee Titans after a long run for a first down during the fourth quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 13, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. The Broncos defeated the Titans 16-0. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Lindsay reflected on how important living at home has been for his young career.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to be around my father and my mother to keep my head straight. Everybody needs somebody to talk to. Everybody needs somebody to laugh with, cry with, complain with – that’s human nature,” Lindsay said.

Phillip may be on the move, but it sounds like he’ll be visiting home often.

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 17: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“I think they’re going to be sad that I’m not there. I think they’re used to me being around. It’s going to be a change for them and change for me, but it’s for the best,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay added, “I just think it was the right choice to do right now. I definitely am going to move out and be an adult now.”

