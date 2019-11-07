



– Phillip Lindsay is all grown up. The Denver Broncos running back has been living at his parents’ home since joining the NFL as an undrafted free agent. He’s often said when the time is right, he would take the plunge and buy his first home. Well the time is finally right!

On Tuesday, Lindsay made an appearance on Ian Rapoport’s podcast and said a move is imminent

“It’s about time for me to move out. I played it smart and saved money to get a place and also help myself out after getting a place,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay reflected on how important living at home has been for his young career.

“I’ve been fortunate to have the opportunity to be around my father and my mother to keep my head straight. Everybody needs somebody to talk to. Everybody needs somebody to laugh with, cry with, complain with – that’s human nature,” Lindsay said.

Phillip may be on the move, but it sounds like he’ll be visiting home often.

“I think they’re going to be sad that I’m not there. I think they’re used to me being around. It’s going to be a change for them and change for me, but it’s for the best,” Lindsay said.

Lindsay added, “I just think it was the right choice to do right now. I definitely am going to move out and be an adult now.”