  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By Justin Adams
Filed Under:Denver Broncos News


(CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen’s love for football can be attributed to his father Bobby Allen, who is the Director of High School and NFL relations for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Bruce started his coaching career with the Colorado Buffaloes in 1983 as a graduate assistant.

Brandon Allen of the Denver Broncos warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High on October 17, 2019.

Brandon Allen of the Denver Broncos warms up before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 17. (credit: Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Before coaching, Bruce was a standout prep quarterback at Seneca Valley High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland when he earned the Washington D.C. area Player of the Year Award as a senior. Bruce would earn three varsity letters and play three positions at Virginia Tech, including quarterback, kicker and outside linebacker.

Bobby Allen, father of Brandon Allen, of the Denver Broncos claps after a touchdown pass during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Nov. 3, 2019.

Bobby Allen, father of Brandon Allen, of the Denver Broncos claps after a touchdown during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Mile High. (credit: Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

On Sunday, Bobby was one of the 15 or so family and friends in the stands watching Brandon guide the Broncos to a tight victory.

“It feels good. I hope to win a few more. Hopefully this is the first of many,” Brandon Allen said.

Justin Adams

Comments