(CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Brandon Allen’s love for football can be attributed to his father Bobby Allen, who is the Director of High School and NFL relations for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Bruce started his coaching career with the Colorado Buffaloes in 1983 as a graduate assistant.
Before coaching, Bruce was a standout prep quarterback at Seneca Valley High School in Gaithersburg, Maryland when he earned the Washington D.C. area Player of the Year Award as a senior. Bruce would earn three varsity letters and play three positions at Virginia Tech, including quarterback, kicker and outside linebacker.
On Sunday, Bobby was one of the 15 or so family and friends in the stands watching Brandon guide the Broncos to a tight victory.
“It feels good. I hope to win a few more. Hopefully this is the first of many,” Brandon Allen said.
