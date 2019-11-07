U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Mountain West Conference has rescheduled the Air Force football game against the New Mexico Lobos, originally scheduled for this Saturday. The move comes after a University of New Mexico player death.
Nahje Flowers, 21, died Tuesday. No official cause of death has been released by the university. Flowers was a defensive lineman for the Lobos.
Air Force at New Mexico football game rescheduled https://t.co/7YZ909rWMq
— Air Force Football (@AF_Football) November 6, 2019
“We share New Mexico’s grief over the tragic loss of Nahje Flowers and offer our deepest condolences,” Air Force Director of Athletics Nathan Pine said. “Air Force will now make the necessary steps to go along with Commissioner Craig Thompson and the Mountain West’s unprecedented decision to cancel this weekend’s game and reschedule. While Air Force has been disadvantaged by the decision, it pales in comparison to the loss New Mexico experienced.”
You must log in to post a comment.