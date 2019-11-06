



Las Tortugas

– In search of a new favorite Mexican outlet that won’t break the bank? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent budget-friendly Mexican restaurants around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

Topping the list is Las Tortugas. Located at 3140 S. Parker Road, Suite 13, in Dam East-West, the Mexican sandwich shop is the highest-rated affordable Mexican restaurant in Aurora, boasting 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp.

If you’re looking for more information, we found these details about Las Tortugas.

According to the history section of the business’ Yelp profile, “A few years ago, everything started from scratch at a food truck.”

“Torta [sandwiches are] an incredible combination of many ingredients, cooked to provide an even better flavor,” it states on Yelp in the section about specialties. “It is generous in size, and the environment of the place [transports] you to Mexico City.”

Tacos Selene

Next up is Laredo Highline’s Tacos Selene, situated at 15343 E. Sixth Ave., Suite A. With 4.5 stars out of 345 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican eatery has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Curious to learn more about Tacos Selene?

In the words of its Yelp bio, Tacos Selene is “the best and most authentic Mexican restaurant in Colorado!”

Regarding specialties, the business writes, “Our food is vibrant, delicious, fresh and fun. It is also colorful, spicy and uses an amazing array of chillies, both fresh and dried.”

Tacos La Morenita

Meadow Wood’s Tacos La Morenita, located at 15493 E. Hampden Ave., is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the low-cost Mexican cafe 4.5 stars out of 220 reviews.

Yelper Lori B., who reviewed Tacos La Morenita on August 3, wrote, “Awesome street tacos, and so reasonably priced. … The green salsa is flavorful and a little spicy, but not too hot.”

And Yelper Toni N. noted, “My favorite taco shop in Aurora. Fair prices, good portions and quality ingredients.”

Tacos El Metate

Tacos El Metate, a fast food joint that serves tacos and more in Horseshoe Park, is another budget-friendly go-to, with four stars out of 157 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1742 S. Chambers Road to give it a try for yourself.

The site provides heaps more information about Tacos El Metate.

Per the history section of the business’ Yelp profile, “Tacos El Metate was born in April 2017 in Aurora, Colorado, seeking to evolve authentic Mexican style cuisine.”

As far as what the business is known for, “We, at Tacos El Metate, are an authentic Mexican cuisine restaurant, specializing in tacos,” touts its Yelp bio in the section explaining specialties. “If you’re looking for some fast, delicious food, come and stop on by.”

Tacos Junior

At last, check out Tacos Junior over in North Aurora, which has earned four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the economical Mexican dining establishment by heading over to 11505 E. Colfax Ave.

Yelper Carmen S., who reviewed Tacos Junior on Sept. 15 wrote, “There’s nothing like great food at a great price [that’s] consistently done right every time. Thanks, Tacos Junior for delivering this!”

Vito R. added, “I just had the best chicken quesadilla I’ve ever had in my life. The portions were great for the price. The cheese was delicious, nice and melted … The chicken was [so] juicy and extremely fresh.”

Article provided by Hoodline.