Comments
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Coors family home is on the market for $4 million. The home of the late Bill Coors was listed for sale about a year since his death, the BusinessDen reports.
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – A Coors family home is on the market for $4 million. The home of the late Bill Coors was listed for sale about a year since his death, the BusinessDen reports.
Bill Coors is the grandson of Adolph Coors — who founded Coors Brewing. Bill Coors passed away on Oct. 13, 2018. He was 102 years old.
BusinessDen reports the home was built and previously owned by former University of Colorado president, Bruce Benson.
The four-bedroom, six-bath home sits on 101 acres in Golden. Of that property, 81 acres will be under a conservation easement by the end of the year.
The property also has a tennis court, tennis house and a 360 degree view of the Front Range, Mount Evans and the Rocky Mountains.
You must log in to post a comment.