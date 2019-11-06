Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver may rank high on many lists: best place to live, best place to work, best place to stay healthy. But there’s one list where it not only fails to rank in the top 10, it comes in last: finding love.
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver may rank high on many lists: best place to live, best place to work, best place to stay healthy. But there’s one list where it not only fails to rank in the top 10, it comes in last: finding love.
According to “The Great Love Debate” Denver was ranked as the worst city in the U.S. for people to find a partner. The Great Love Debate is a town hall-style tour and podcast that focuses on dating and love.
Denver also earned the title in 2017. The study gathered data from more than 100,000 men and women.
The reason for such a low rank, Denver daters lack in communication, style, confidence and enthusiasm.
You must log in to post a comment.