After hitting 60 degrees at 10:30 am, a powerful cold front barreled through and knocked our temperatures down to the upper 20s by 6:00 pm. This front also ushered in quite a bit of thick fog and freezing drizzle to the Front Range.
That freezing drizzle and freezing fog will continue in many areas of of eastern Colorado overnight into Thursday morning. We have a Winter Weather Advisory for the I-25 corridor, but this won’t be for snow. This is for ice accumulation. We will experience very slick roads and sidewalks in many areas before our temperatures climb back above freezing later in the day. We will see sunshine pretty quickly in the morning too, which should help us quite a bit. Be very careful on your drive Thursday morning or while out walking to dogs.
Very quickly we warm back up to the 60s on Friday and could hit 70 bu Saturday.
