Denver Public Schools (School District No. 1) Director – At-Large:
DENVER (CBS4) – Tay Anderson, Scott Balderman and Brad Laurvick won their seats on the Denver School Board in Tuesday’s election. The men were backed by the teacher’s union and promise to stop closing failing schools.
They also promise to implement a moratorium on new charter schools.
Spending in the race topped $1.5 million for these positions.
Tay Anderson – 49.09%
Alexis Menocal Harrigan – 37.98%
Natela Manuntseva -12.93%
