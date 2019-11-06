  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado is once again in the top spots for the best places to live. According to 24/7 Wall St. the state ranks #2 as the best places to live in the U.S.

Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain National Park (credit: Thinkstock)

The survey states that residents are more likely to live longer and healthier lives. The study also showed that people generally have a high quality of life in Colorado. The population is also growing quickly.

