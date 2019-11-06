  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Police are investigating two bank robberies in the last five days. The first happened Saturday afternoon at the Bank of America on East Smoky Hill Road across from the Southlands shopping center.

Around 1:44 p.m., investigators said a man approached the teller and presented a note demanding money. The suspect did not threaten the teller with a weapon and he did not appear to be armed.

A crime bulletin states the suspect is about 5’7″, wearing a black beanie or head warmer, dark button down shirt with a pen hanging from the lapel and dark shoes.

Investigators said the suspect had on dark sunglasses and was seen carrying a dark backpack. Investigators also say he was wearing a large wristwatch along with a Bluetooth device.

The second robbery happened Wednesday afternoon at the Bank of the West at 13781 E. Iliff Avenue.

The suspect walked inside around 2:15 p.m. and handed a note to the teller saying he had a gun.

Anyone with information about either of the two robberies should contact Agent Thrapp at 303-472-0350. You can also remain anonymous by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Tips may be eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

 

