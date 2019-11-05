Comments
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted a prescribed burn on the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday. The burns are expected to continue for another three weeks.
The goal is to burn more than 1,354 acres. Operations will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Smoke might be visible to nearby neighbors.
The agency says they want to reinvigorate prairie vegetation growth, keep weeds under control and improve the habitat for wildlife.
