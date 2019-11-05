  • CBS4On Air

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service conducted a prescribed burn on the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge on Tuesday. The burns are expected to continue for another three weeks.

A prescribed burn at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge. (credit: CBS)

The goal is to burn more than 1,354 acres. Operations will be between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Smoke might be visible to nearby neighbors.

The agency says they want to reinvigorate prairie vegetation growth, keep weeds under control and improve the habitat for wildlife.

