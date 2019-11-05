DENVER (CBS4) — During a recent undercover investigation, Denver officers seized what appeared to be a significant amount of black tar heroin in a brick-like form. It was later determined to be fentanyl.

Now the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment (DDPHE) and the Denver Police Department are warning the public about the extremely potent and dangerous drug.

“Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times more potent than heroin, and 100 times more potent than morphine,” officials stated. “Overdoses caused by fentanyl can happen faster and are harder to stop — even touching or breathing in fentanyl can be harmful.”

“The drug can come in many forms, including pills, capsules, rock and pure powders. It cannot be seen, tasted or smelled when mixed with other drugs,” officials stated.

Investigators said this is the first time fentanyl has been found in this brick-like form in Denver.

“This newly-identified form of the drug may pose a high risk of overdose and death because it can easily be mistaken for heroin,” officials said.

Officials encouraged anyone who misuses substances or knows someone who does, to share this warning and make sure they have naloxone available.