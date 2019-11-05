Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – A strong inversion was over the Front Range on Tuesday trapping pollution near the ground and making for poor visibility. An inversion is a layer of warm air that is trapped several hundred feet above the ground with colder air both below and above it. The inversion acts like a lid in the atmosphere and traps pollution at the surface.
Depending on how sunlight hits the low-level pollutants it can take on the look of a white haze or a brown cloud. The brown cloud causes reduced visibility and moderate to poor air quality for those living along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requests those living in the Denver-Boulder metro area to limit driving when possible. Indoor burning restrictions are also in effect until at least 4 pm on Tuesday. You can monitor the latest advisory by clicking here.
