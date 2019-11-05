DEVELOPING STORYLarimer County announces arrest in "Baby Faith," unsolved cold case
DENVER (CBS4) – A strong inversion was over the Front Range on Tuesday trapping pollution near the ground and making for poor visibility. An inversion is a layer of warm air that is trapped several hundred feet above the ground with colder air both below and above it. The inversion acts like a lid in the atmosphere and traps pollution at the surface.

Depending on how sunlight hits the low-level pollutants it can take on the look of a white haze or a brown cloud. The brown cloud causes reduced visibility and moderate to poor air quality for those living along the Interstate 25 urban corridor.

A brown cloud was seen hanging over the Denver skyline on Tuesday. (credit: Rob McClure)

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment requests those living in the Denver-Boulder metro area to limit driving when possible. Indoor burning restrictions are also in effect until at least 4 pm on Tuesday. You can monitor the latest advisory by clicking here.

