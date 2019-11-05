



It’s been three years since Bridget Dyson was nearly killed by her ex-husband. He beat her and tried to run her over. Bridget is refusing to let what happened define her.

“It took me a long time to realize I didn’t do anything wrong, and that had to kind of sink in,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

On Dec. 6, 2016, Brighton police found Bridget Dyson in a pool of blood between two vehicles in the parking lot of the Sterling Park Apartments.

At first officers believed she had been bludgeoned with a weapon, but further forensic evidence showed Dyson’s ex-husband had knocked her unconscious and then placed her head under the tire of her vehicle, which he tried to back over her head. He then pulled forward and parked the vehicle, leaving her for dead.

Against all odds, Bridget survived. Her ex-husband pleaded guilty as charged to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation as an act of domestic violence. The plea agreement included a stipulated sentence of 35 years in prison.

“Now it’s like once that time has passed, and you just realize everything kind of sinks in… it’s like okay, let’s go. Let’s run with this because I’m in a good spot,” she said.

Over the past few years Bridget has slowly reclaimed her life, and is now even a volunteer victim’s advocate. She’s also been enrolled in the Brighton Citizens’ Police Academy. During that time Bridget has learned how to shoot a gun, how to perform CPR, and even how a crime scene is processed.

On Oct. 30 she graduated from the Citizens’ Police Academy.

“Just the fact that she’s not given up, and she continues to move forward… it’s amazing,” said Brighton Police Corporal Rudy Underwood. He is the detective who handled Dyson’s case.

Bridget hopes her story will help inspire other victims of domestic violence, and let them know that there is hope.

“It’s going to be a lot of work. I can’t sugarcoat it, and say, ‘oh it’s going to be easy.’ I can’t tell you what to do, I can only tell you my story. Just don’t quit, don’t quit.”