  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    01:14 AMComics Unleashed
    01:44 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Bridget Dyson, Brighton News


DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been three years since Bridget Dyson was nearly killed by her ex-husband. He beat her and tried to run her over. Bridget is refusing to let what happened define her.

“It took me a long time to realize I didn’t do anything wrong, and that had to kind of sink in,” she told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.

(credit: CBS)

On Dec. 6, 2016, Brighton police found Bridget Dyson in a pool of blood between two vehicles in the parking lot of the Sterling Park Apartments.

At first officers believed she had been bludgeoned with a weapon, but further forensic evidence showed Dyson’s ex-husband had knocked her unconscious and then placed her head under the tire of her vehicle, which he tried to back over her head. He then pulled forward and parked the vehicle, leaving her for dead.

Bridget Dyson uses her story of being a domestic violence survivor to help others. (credit: CBS)

Against all odds, Bridget survived. Her ex-husband pleaded guilty as charged to attempted first-degree murder after deliberation as an act of domestic violence. The plea agreement included a stipulated sentence of 35 years in prison.

“Now it’s like once that time has passed, and you just realize everything kind of sinks in… it’s like okay, let’s go. Let’s run with this because I’m in a good spot,” she said.

bridget dyson

(credit: CBS)

Over the past few years Bridget has slowly reclaimed her life, and is now even a volunteer victim’s advocate. She’s also been enrolled in the Brighton Citizens’ Police Academy. During that time Bridget has learned how to shoot a gun, how to perform CPR, and even how a crime scene is processed.

On Oct. 30 she graduated from the Citizens’ Police Academy.

“Just the fact that she’s not given up, and she continues to move forward… it’s amazing,” said Brighton Police Corporal Rudy Underwood. He is the detective who handled Dyson’s case.

bridget dyson

Bridget hopes her story will help inspire other victims of domestic violence, and let them know that there is hope.

“It’s going to be a lot of work. I can’t sugarcoat it, and say, ‘oh it’s going to be easy.’ I can’t tell you what to do, I can only tell you my story. Just don’t quit, don’t quit.”

Dominic Garcia

Comments