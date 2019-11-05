Denver Broncos offensive lineman Dalton Risner joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer at The ViewHouse Centennial on Monday night for Xfinity Monday Live.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Broncos picked up their third win of the season in a 24-19 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday and have their bye this coming week.
“All week the coaches told us, ‘This is a one game season this week, because we’re about to go on a 14-day stint where we’re not playing football, so let’s make sure we come away with a win, that way we can feel good going into the bye week,’” said Risner.
New Broncos starting quarterback Brandon Allen had an impressive debut, and Risner said he knew Allen would be ready if his name was called.
“Ever since that guy showed up you can tell that he knew he was one play away,” said Risner.
“That’s exactly what we expected as an offensive line.”
“Whenever you get a new quarterback in there, especially like Brandon, they bring something new to the table. We were 2-6, we needed a spark. Brandon can move in the pocket, he’s extremely bright and he’s competitive,” added Risner.
The Broncos will have the next few days off before returning to the field on Sunday, Nov. 17 when they visit the Minnesota Vikings. That game is scheduled for an 11 a.m. kickoff on CBS4.
