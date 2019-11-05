DENVER (CBS4) – As Denver Arts Week continues, the Art Students League of Denver is hosting a free open house. On Thursday November 7, the building will be open for tours, there will be free workshops, demonstrations, and discussions.
“We are really fortunate right now in Denver because there is just so much happening in the arts and culture arena. And, I feel like Denver Arts Week is a way for everyone to have an opportunity to get out there and see what’s happening in our city, and experience it, and see what they might want to interact with after Denver Arts Week is over,” said Rachel Basye, Executive Director at the Art Students League of Denver.
In addition to the open house, the Art Students League of Denver is hosting a solo exhibition by LIM Ok-sang, an acclaimed Korean artist. Mr. Lim’s work is based on social activism.
“I think it’s a really timely exhibit because we know the world is in turmoil everywhere, I think it’s really interesting to show what’s happening in another region of the world through his exhibit,” Basye told CBS4.
The Art Students League of Denver offers a year-long calendar of workshops taught by professional artists for artists of every skill level.
