BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– Last year’s top-ranked high school football recruit shocked no one when he signed with perennial power Alabama. On Monday, the tide shifted and Antonio Alfano announced his decision to transfer to Colorado.

“I’m just really excited about him,” said CU head coach Mel Tucker. “I expect him to be an impact player. He’s a highly recruited player and rightly so. He’s a dynamic player that can do a lot of different things.”

Last year Tucker tried recruiting the 285-pound defensive end to Georgia and that relationship is a big reason why Alfano is now officially a Buff.

“He expressed interest to come to our place, he sees our vision and knows what I’m all about,” said Tucker. “He wants the opportunity to be successful on and off the field and we can make that happen.”

So why did Alfano decide to leave Alabama? We don’t know for sure but Crimson Tide Head Coach Nick Saban didn’t mince any words when Alfano decided to transfer back in September.

“I just know the guy basically quit,” said Saban. “He quit class, he quit coming here… until he responds, I can only assume the guy quit.”

Whatever the circumstances were that caused Alfano to transfer from Alabama don’t really concern Tucker. That’s in the past. The CU head coach believes the former five-star recruit is all in with the Buffs.

“I’ve had really good conversations with Antonio about his future, his goals, his aspirations and they’re totally aligned with what we want to do here,“ said the Buffaloes first year head coach. “I’m really excited about him being a Buff.”