



– It’s a paycheck and a purpose for some Denver women; they’re changing their lives by doing something as simple as clocking in and out at work. They are employed by the Women’s Bean Project

The Women’s Bean Project works to empower women who have experienced trials in their life’s journey and break the cycle of poverty.

One of those women is production assistant Regina Rivera. She learned about Women’s Bean from her own mother.

“She was a participant six years ago, and she actually graduated from here,” said Rivera.

“I hit a rough patch and I ended up in a halfway house and when I went there, my mom was like, ‘That place is still waiting for you! It’s a good opportunity and it will help you get on your feet.’”

For Rivera, it did just that. She and her daughter, Joanie Rose, now have stability thanks to the Women’s Bean Project. Prior to, she had never maintained steady work.

The nonprofit provides women with a job, making and packing nutritious foods. They then sell the food for profit at the facility, where proceeds help further the project. They’re also for sale at local grocers.

Not only does the work allow them a sense of pride, it facilitates a sense of community they’ve sometimes never had.

“I know without this place I don’t think I would be very far, I wouldn’t have all the skills and the tools and the confidence and the family,” said Rivera.

“You just really connect with people on a personal level because they have walked the same path that you have, so they understand where you are coming from, because they are going through the same walk of life. It’s pretty amazing,” said Maggie Beach, who also works on the production crew for Women’s Bean.

At the end of the nine-month program, the women are empowered to enter the work force.

“It’s bittersweet because I know I have to move on and move forward but it’s like I don’t want to leave this place because I love it so much,” laughed Rivera.

The staff also hopes to serve as an example to others who are struggling. If they can do it, anyone can.

“Just keep your head up. Just because you went down the wrong road, doesn’t mean that you can’t turn your life around and make better choices and go down the right road,” said Beach.

LINK: Women’s Bean Project