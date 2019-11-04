Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis traveled to India on Monday. It’s his first international trade mission since taking office.
Polis is leading a delegation that’s focusing on renewable energy. This comes as New Delhi has declared a health emergency because of intense air pollution.
Polis is joined by leaders from Colorado companies, government agencies and economic organizations.
The goal is to attract investors and customers from overseas to create more renewable energy jobs in Colorado.
