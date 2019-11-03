DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos aren’t exactly having a great season, but don’t tell that to the fans at Mile High Sunday.
“We’re going to win today baby!” said Broncos fan Rick.
While hope springs eternal for Broncos fans, online ticket sellers were a little more bear-ish. Just before kickoff some ticket prices were as low as $70 apiece. That doesn’t mean anything to Rick.
“That’s the way the season goes baby. There are ups and downs.”
It is good news for fans who otherwise may not have been able to go to a game. One fan who got to come to his first game said, “Their prices may have gone down, but I’m going way up!”
Fans say going to a game isn’t just about winning.
“It’s all about the atmosphere. Great time. Great place,” said Horacio Martinez. He says, it’s about sticking by your team even when they are down.
“We’re fans. Real fans are here when we’re winning or when we are losing. It don’t matter.”
