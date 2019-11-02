Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say they are investigating a multi-state outbreak of salmonella linked to ground beef. Colorado is among those states being investigated.
The CDC released an investigation notice on Friday.
They say Colorado has had three cases. Kansas and California each have had two, while Iowa, Oklahoma and Texas each have one case.
The illnesses started on Aug. 8 and run through Sept. 22. CDC officials say at least eight people were hospitalized. One person died in California.
At this point, investigators haven’t pinpointed a single, common supplier.
“CDC is not advising that consumers stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef, or that retailers stop selling ground beef,” the notice read.
Investigators urge consumers to cook their ground beef thoroughly.
LINK: CDC Investigation Notice
