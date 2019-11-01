Comments
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – A Longmont woman is facing charges after police said she shot a crossbow arrow at her neighbor. The Boulder Daily Camera reports officers were called to the 2700 block of Copper Peak Lane around 3 a.m. Friday.
A neighbor called police and said Katherine Cherry, 60, shot an arrow at her. According to an affidavit, the neighbor said Cherry swung a hammer at her after repeatedly knocking on her door. Around 3 a.m. the neighbor reported Cherry knocked on the door again, and when she opened the door, the neighbor said Cherry put the crossbow in the opening and fired the arrow down the hallway of the apartment.
Another man who was in the apartment told police he also saw the arrow fly through the air.
Longmont police arrested Cherry on suspicion of attempted first-degree assault and felony menacing.
