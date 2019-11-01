Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Two shootings happened overnight and both resulted in people being taken to the hospital. Denver police say the first one happened at 14th Street and Market Street. A man and a woman were taken to to the hospital in that one.
Police believe both people who were shot will recover and they have arrested one man.
The second shooting happened off 19th Street and Blake Street. One man was shot and hurt. No one is under arrest after that shooting.
