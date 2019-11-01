BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police are investigating a homicide at the Table Mesa Park-n-Ride Off US 36 and Table Mesa Drive. Officers were called to the parking garage around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said a suspect was taken into custody at the Park-n-Ride. The area is closed to traffic while police investigate.
RTD tweeted that riders on all Flatiron Flyer routes and DASH should avoid the area until further notice.
Riders of all Flatiron Flyer routes, AB, 236, 206, and DASH should avoid Table Mesa Park-n-Ride until further notice from @boulderpolice https://t.co/7oQhdbUIJA
— RTD (@RideRTD) November 1, 2019
Drivers will not be able to access their cars at the Park-n-Ride while the scene is active. RTD officials said drop offs and pickups are temporarily stopped because of the investigation.
The name of the victim and suspect have not been released. Boulder Police have not commented on events leading up to the homicide.
