  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Colorado News, Crime Stoppers, Greenwood Village News

DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI has joined in the investigation into an armed robbery that happened in Greenwood Village on Wednesday. It happened outside the Bank of Colorado on South Yosemite Street.

Brinks truck armed robbery

(credit: FBI)

Surveillance released by authorities shows the masked robbers jumping out of an SUV with guns and running over to a Brinks truck. They hold a gun to the head of a guard while they steal from the truck.

Brinks truck armed robbery

(credit: FBI)

Their getaway car was described as being a gray Nissan Pathfinder and it had stolen plates.

Brinks truck armed robbery

(credit: FBI)

A $2,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Comments