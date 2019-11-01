Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The FBI has joined in the investigation into an armed robbery that happened in Greenwood Village on Wednesday. It happened outside the Bank of Colorado on South Yosemite Street.
Surveillance released by authorities shows the masked robbers jumping out of an SUV with guns and running over to a Brinks truck. They hold a gun to the head of a guard while they steal from the truck.
Their getaway car was described as being a gray Nissan Pathfinder and it had stolen plates.
A $2,000 reward is being offered in the case. Anyone with information that might be helpful to investigators is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
