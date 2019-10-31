Comments
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s bomb squad is investigating a suspicious device and is asking people to shelter in place around the Office of the District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District. The DA’s office is located on South Revere Parkway in Centennial.
The sheriff’s office sent out a tweet saying “a man walked into the building and said a bomb was in his car.” They later confirmed to CBS4 that a 25-year-old man is in custody.
The shelter-in-place order affects people within a quarter mile of the DA’s office. A K-9 team is involved in the police operation in the parking lot.
No one in the DA’s office has been harmed.
