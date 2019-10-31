(CBS4) – Two Mesa County residents have pleaded guilty in connection with the death of a popular moose in central Colorado. Susan Boyles, 67, and Donald Boyles, 68, paid fines of nearly $2,000 to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The moose they killed on Oct. 4 was on private property close to Lake San Cristobal, about 10 miles south of Lake City. She had to calves who the hunters say they didn’t see until after they killed the moose.
“Moose are very hardy animals and those calves had transitioned to a regular diet of willows and other vegetation which are abundant in that area. Biologically, for sustenance at this point in their lives, they are no longer dependent on their mother,” said J Wenum, area wildlife manager for CPW in Gunnison.
The Boyles also said they didn’t know they were on private land and did have valid moose hunting license.
