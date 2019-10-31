AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Jewell Elementary dressed up for Halloween on Thursday at their school. The students picked costumes that were not only a way to celebrate the holiday but also showcase the careers they plan to pursue through their education.

“My mom and my dad picked it out since my dad is also an electrical engineer,” said Nathalie Rivas, 8, a third grade student at Jewell. “I’m really interested in electricity and you get to do blueprints and things like that.”

Rivas wore one of her dad’s hard hats, a thick cut of jeans, as well as a long sleeve shirt with buttons and pockets to look like her best take on an electric engineer. She was one of many students who wore their costume and then sat down for a mock interview. Volunteers from a variety of fields offered to ask questions related to their job interests.

“I researched about it and I’ve seen that they get a lot of money,” Rivas told CBS4 after her mock interview.

Not only did the students get to showcase their career interests, they also got to learn firsthand from professionals in different industries.

“Any opportunity to present science is really important,” said Keith Benson, an emergency department physician’s assistant. “The earlier you can put science like topics in students’ minds the better of.”

Benson talked about his job and careers involving medicine to a group of students. He also brought in pig hearts for students to dissect after his presentation.

Students chose a range of careers including from the medical field but also law enforcement and the military. Rivas pointed out that they could make the most of their assignment by using their costume again after school for trick-or-treating.

“I don’t have to take it off cause I don’t have to buy a new outfit for this year,” she said.