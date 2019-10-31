  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:01 PMMom
    8:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Shawn Chitnis
Filed Under:Aurora News, Halloween, Halloween Costume, Jewell Elementary

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Students at Jewell Elementary dressed up for Halloween on Thursday at their school. The students picked costumes that were not only a way to celebrate the holiday but also showcase the careers they plan to pursue through their education.

Students at Jewell Elementary picked Halloween costumes depicting their dream careers.

Students at Jewell Elementary picked Halloween costumes depicting their dream careers. (credit: CBS)

“My mom and my dad picked it out since my dad is also an electrical engineer,” said Nathalie Rivas, 8, a third grade student at Jewell. “I’m really interested in electricity and you get to do blueprints and things like that.”

Rivas wore one of her dad’s hard hats, a thick cut of jeans, as well as a long sleeve shirt with buttons and pockets to look like her best take on an electric engineer. She was one of many students who wore their costume and then sat down for a mock interview. Volunteers from a variety of fields offered to ask questions related to their job interests.

“I researched about it and I’ve seen that they get a lot of money,” Rivas told CBS4 after her mock interview.

Third grade student Nathalie Rivas dressed up as an electrical engineer on Halloween.

Third grade student Nathalie Rivas dressed up as an electrical engineer on Halloween. (credit: CBS)

Not only did the students get to showcase their career interests, they also got to learn firsthand from professionals in different industries.

“Any opportunity to present science is really important,” said Keith Benson, an emergency department physician’s assistant. “The earlier you can put science like topics in students’ minds the better of.”

Benson talked about his job and careers involving medicine to a group of students. He also brought in pig hearts for students to dissect after his presentation.

Students chose a range of careers including from the medical field but also law enforcement and the military. Rivas pointed out that they could make the most of their assignment by using their costume again after school for trick-or-treating.

“I don’t have to take it off cause I don’t have to buy a new outfit for this year,” she said.

Shawn Chitnis

Comments