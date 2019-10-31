  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:30 PMCarol's Second Act
    9:00 PMEvil
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Altitude Sports, Colorado News, DIRECTV


DENVER (CBS4)– Altitude Sports reached a deal with AT&T/DIRECTV on Thursday. The ongoing negotiations and subsequent blackout have left Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans in the dark, literally.

Paul Millsap #4 and Gary Harris #14 of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during the Denver Nuggets Media Day at Pepsi Center on September 30, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (credit: Justin Tafoya/Getty Images)

The new multi-year distribution agreement will allow NBA Denver Nuggets, NHL Colorado Avalanche, University of Denver Pioneers, MLS Colorado Rapids, NLL Colorado Mammoth lacrosse and other sports to be broadcast to DIRECTV customers.

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 19: Tyson Jost #17 of the Colorado Avalanche brings the puck up the ice against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period at the Amalie Arena on October 19, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

RELATED: Comcast Offers Partial Credit On Bill During Altitude Sports Blackout

Altitude Sports continues to be in negotiations with Comcast and DISH.

The regional sports channel’s standoff with Comcast, DirecTV, and DISH started in September when the separate parties couldn’t come to an agreement in contract renewal talks.

Comments