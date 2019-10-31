Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Altitude Sports reached a deal with AT&T/DIRECTV on Thursday. The ongoing negotiations and subsequent blackout have left Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans in the dark, literally.
The new multi-year distribution agreement will allow NBA Denver Nuggets, NHL Colorado Avalanche, University of Denver Pioneers, MLS Colorado Rapids, NLL Colorado Mammoth lacrosse and other sports to be broadcast to DIRECTV customers.
Altitude Sports continues to be in negotiations with Comcast and DISH.
The regional sports channel’s standoff with Comcast, DirecTV, and DISH started in September when the separate parties couldn’t come to an agreement in contract renewal talks.
