Altitude Sports Reaches Deal With AT&T/DIRECTVAltitude Sports reached a deal with AT&T/DIRECTV on Thursday. The ongoing negotiations and subsequent blackout have left Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets fans in the dark, literally.

Quarterback Carousel Continues For Denver Broncos, Now It's Brandon Allen's TurnWhen Brandon Allen takes his first NFL snap against the Browns on Sunday he'll become the sixth QB to start for the Denver Broncos since Peyton Manning retired four years ago.

Injury-Riddled Avalanche Lose To Panthers In OT At Pepsi CenterThe Panthers beat the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche 4-3 on Wednesday night.

'Through The Lens Of CBS Sports: College Football At 150' To Celebrate The Sport's Rich HistoryThe network celebrates the 150th anniversary of college football with a new documentary "Through The Lens Of CBS Sports: College Football At 150."

Ryan Harris Among Coloradans Who Welcome Potential NCAA Policy Change For College AthletesNCAA officials on Tuesday opened the door for student athletes to financially benefit from any use of their name, image and likeness.