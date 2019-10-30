AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities released the mugshot of a man accused of kidnapping a woman who was warming up her car. Investigators say the woman was forced into the passenger seat by Jeremiah Mullins, 26, who was armed.

The alleged kidnapping happened near East 13th Place near Colfax Avenue and Chambers Boulevard around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police Mullins told her he needed $500 and he needed to get out of town. The victim told officers she had never seen Mullins before.

Police say Mullins drove around with the woman to several gas stations. The victim told investigators it appeared Mullins was looking to steal another car or rob one of the stores after she told him she didn’t have any money and her car was on empty.

During one of the stops at a 7-Eleven at 38th and Tower Rd., the victim called 911 on her cell phone. At one point, the victim said Mullins used zip ties to bind her hands around the headrest on her seat.

When Mullins found out the woman was on the phone with 911 he punched her several times and threw her phone out the car window, according to the affidavit.

Mullins eventually stopped at the T&A Truck Stop in Commerce City and the woman told police she was able to escape and ask a truck driver to call police.

Mullins ran from the scene, but Commerce City police tracked him through the snow and arrested him using a police K-9. During a search, officers found a robbery note in Mullin’s pocket which read, “He has a gun and will use it put ALL the money and cigarettes in the bag without say a word then go to the bathroom.”

After being released from the hospital, Mullins was arrested by Aurora Police and taken to the Aurora Jail before being transferred to the Arapahoe County facility.

Mullins faces multiple charges including first degree kidnapping and aggravated motor vehicle theft.