(CBS) – Ready for the most wonderful time of the year? The 2019 CBS holiday special schedule is out, so mark your calendars for beloved TV classics like “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “Frosty The Snowman.”

Take a look at the full schedule set to air on CBS4 below. Many will also be available to watch on CBS All Access.

Friday, November 29, 2019

Frosty the Snowman 7 p.m.
Frosty Returns 7:30 p.m.

*****

Saturday, November 30, 2019
Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire 7 p.m.
Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe 7:30 p.m.
The Story Of Santa Claus 8 p.m.

*****

Monday, December 2, 2019
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 7 p.m.

*****

Saturday, December 14, 2019
Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 7 p.m.
Frosty the Snowman 8 p.m.
Frosty Returns 8:30 p.m.

*****

Friday, December 20, 2019
I Love Lucy Christmas Special 7 p.m.

