Broncos safety Kareem Jackson joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live this week at ViewHouse Centennial.
CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Kareem Jackson reacted to the news that Joe Flacco would be out for the Broncos upcoming game against the Cleveland Browns by saying, “It’s a big loss. Especially a guy of that magnitude.”
“It’s definitely a big blow for our offense,” added Jackson.
The Broncos will start Brandon Allen, who Jackson has gone up against in practice.
“I think he’s very capable,” Jackson said of Allen. “Definitely has some arm talent. We’re a confident group, so we have a lot of confidence in him and what he can do.”
Jackson has been part of a revamped Broncos defense which has played much better in the past few weeks than it did at the start of the season.
“I think the more opportunities we get the more we understand what needs to be done and we’re able to communicate and be on the same page,” said Jackson of the defensive improvement.
“For us it’s just been about getting out there and really understanding coach Fangio’s defense.”
The Broncos host the Browns on Sunday afternoon at 2:25 p.m. You can see the game on CBS4.
