



– One of Denver Arts Week’s signature events is Free Night at the Museums. Sixteen of Denver’s most popular museums stay open late and offer free admission on the first Saturday of Denver Arts Week. Many of the museums’ main exhibits are open on that night.

The Denver Museum of Nature & Science does DioramART in its wildlife halls. There will be musicians, arts & crafts activities, as well as interactive demonstrations. Visitors can also access exhibits like After the Asteroid: Earth’s Comeback Story or The Science Behind PIXAR.

The Denver Art Museum is currently hosting Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, but tickets for that exhibit are sold out for Denver Arts Week. However, the museum will be open, and you can see Words & Lines by Shantell Martin. This multimedia installation features black and white doodles, words, and phrases that are designed to entertain and inspire.

“So the point with this elevator is that you can be completely immersed in the artwork. You can be completely immersed in my mind in a way,” Martin told CBS4.

Words & Lines is displayed all over the museum building, including in the elevator.

The Museum of Outdoor Arts has an immersive exhibit that will be open for Free Night at the Museums. Natura Obscura was created by 40 artists and allows you to hear, smell, touch, and explore everything within the art space.

“I think we all want that sense of play and wonder we had from our childhood. I think both children and older adults alike are going to react to this in different ways,” said Tim Vacca, Director of Programs at MOA.

To help you get around on Free Night at the Museums, VISIT Denver is offering free shuttle service between neighborhoods, so you can get to more than one museum in one evening.

