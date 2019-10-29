



As a new snow falls in Colorado, driver’s are reminded of the state’s new traction law. It’s supposed to keep the roads safer and penalize drivers who disrupt traffic because their vehicles don’t have adequate traction.

Drivers are supposed to have a four wheel drive or traction devices. Everyone is required to have proper tread on those tires, but that isn’t the reality out there on the road.

“We came all the way from West Jordan, Utah,” said Jordan Thai who was on his way to Texas. “We were worried coming over, so you know, with all the cautions on the road. Yeah, every stop we go on Google and see what’s what.”

Thai was diligent in making sure his vehicle had the proper tires to comply with the laws. Many don’t follow this same path.

Colorado State Patrol records obtained by CBS4 show 16 citations were issued between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 on Intersate 70 between Vail and Morrison.

Those numbers may seem surprisingly low, but not unexpected. Troopers say the priority is clearing wrecks and getting the highway back open and moving.

They say they just don’t have the resources to be out writing tickets for the hundreds who are not following those traction laws.

And since this is the first year of the new laws, officials said they were more focused on educating drivers about the changes this year as they work to create more enhanced enforcement plans.

