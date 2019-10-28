



Aurora Police are still searching for the person who shot three people at random on Oct. 19 in Mission Viejo Park. Police are still searching for leads. While the victims are no longer in the hospital, for one of the teenage victims, the shooting has taken a serious mental toll.

“I can’t even think about going outside without my mom or dad next to me. It’s just… it’s hard,” said 16-year-old Jade.

Jade was at the park, waiting with a friend outside his car when they noticed a tan SUV driving erratically.

“The car was like running the curb, but like really slowly so I came around to his side to look closer and that’s when I saw the gun, like, come out and he started shooting.”

Jade was struck in the leg and her friend, below the waist. She didn’t realize she was shot until she saw her friend in the grass, bleeding.

“Then the pain started happening and then I started, like, seeing a lot of blood coming out of my leg.”

Jade said she only noticed one person in the tan SUV — the driver, who continued to aim the gun, which had a laser, in her direction.

“I was like hiding behind the car because I was scared he was going to shoot us again,” she said.

The driver continued shooting at random, striking other vehicles in the parking lot and another innocent bystander.

Jade’s friend was able to call 911, and Jade called her mother.

“My mind didn’t want to believe that that would be even possible,” said Angie, Jade’s mother.

Jade is on the volleyball team at Smokey Hill High School. She is a good student with a good group of friends. Angie never imagined her daughter would be at risk of being shot in their neighborhood park.

“No matter how much protection you want to provide your kids and try to keep them safe and teach them, you know, to be aware of there surroundings and things like this, it can still happen.”

It’s disheartening for Angie, but she knows her daughter is strong.

“Things aren’t going to be the same after this, and I just I want to be okay with that, and I want to be okay with being a survivor, and I want to continue with the important things in life,” said Jade.

Police continue to investigate and ask that anyone with information call Aurora Police.