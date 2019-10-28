WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning goes into effect early Tuesday, 6-12" of snow possible
By Jeff Todd
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Cameras outside homes in Jefferson County show a mountain lion has started to infiltrate neighborhoods. Now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping people will remain vigilant and safe as they trick-or-treat.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife warns of mountain lions in the foothills. (credit: CBS)

“Mountain lions are generally very elusive so when you see it it’s kind of rare,” said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW sent out two videos of a big cat walking through neighborhoods southwest of Highways 285 and C-470.

“Your mountain lions are going to go where their prey are. If you have deer all over your neighborhood, then it’s likely you can draw in mountain lions,” said Clay.

On Monday afternoon a CBS4 crew spotted a Mule Deer buck grazing around homes in Jefferson County, near where the lion had been spotted. Wildlife officials are urging residents to haze wildlife out of the area to keep people safe.

“Dusk to dawn is when a lot of your predators can be very active, not just mountain lions, coyotes, too,” Clay said. “People just need to be vigilant when they’re out. Parents need to escort their children, they should be walking in well-lit areas and making noise as they go out.”

CPW has information dedicated to informing people what to do to live in lion country. Hazing is encouraged.

“Just do something so that mountain lion doesn’t feel comfortable in your backyard,” Clay said.

