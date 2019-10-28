



Cameras outside homes in Jefferson County show a mountain lion has started to infiltrate neighborhoods. Now, Colorado Parks and Wildlife is hoping people will remain vigilant and safe as they trick-or-treat.

“Mountain lions are generally very elusive so when you see it it’s kind of rare,” said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. CPW sent out two videos of a big cat walking through neighborhoods southwest of Highways 285 and C-470.

We can live with these incredibly efficient predators if

we respect #MountainLions and their habitat. To reduce

the risk of problems with mountain lions on or near

your property, we urge you to follow these simple

precautions 🔽https://t.co/bIMYxRlzoI pic.twitter.com/QLqvksE0Nt — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 24, 2019

“Your mountain lions are going to go where their prey are. If you have deer all over your neighborhood, then it’s likely you can draw in mountain lions,” said Clay.

To report a mountain lion sighting, please contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife by calling 303-291-7227 during normal business hours. After hours call Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501.

On Monday afternoon a CBS4 crew spotted a Mule Deer buck grazing around homes in Jefferson County, near where the lion had been spotted. Wildlife officials are urging residents to haze wildlife out of the area to keep people safe.

“Dusk to dawn is when a lot of your predators can be very active, not just mountain lions, coyotes, too,” Clay said. “People just need to be vigilant when they’re out. Parents need to escort their children, they should be walking in well-lit areas and making noise as they go out.”

CPW has information dedicated to informing people what to do to live in lion country. Hazing is encouraged.

“Just do something so that mountain lion doesn’t feel comfortable in your backyard,” Clay said.