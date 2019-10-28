Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The first of back-to-back snowstorms hit Colorado on Sunday leaving behind enough snow to make for a rough commute to work Monday morning along the Front Range. Several Denver area schools either delayed or cancelled classes. The following is a list of area snow totals from CBS4 Weather Watchers.
East Franktown – 8″
If you are interested in becoming a CBS4 Weather Watcher simply click this link to apply.
Lakewood – 7″
Littleton (Columbine West) – 7″
Denver (Congress Park) – 6.6″
Sedalia – 6″
Thornton – 6″
SW Lone Tree – 6″
Coal Creek Canyon – 6″
Parker – 5.5″
Aurora – 5.5″
Foxfield – 5.2″
Centennial – 5″
East Conifer – 5″
NE Broomfield – 4″
Kiowa – 4″
Breckenridge – 3.5″
Telluride (Mountain Village) – 3″
N. Colorado Springs – 2.8″
Ouray – 2.5″
Brush – 2.2″
Walden – 2.1″
Glenwood Springs – 1″
NW Fort Collins – 1″
Crested Butte – 0.5″
