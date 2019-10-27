  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – The Make-A-Wish Colorado Foundation spoke on camera for the first time since the mother of Olivia Gant was indicted of murder. Prosecutors say Kelly Turner faked Olivia’s terminal illness and bilked organizations including Make-A-Wish Colorado.

Olivia Gant

Olivia Gant (credit: CBS)

CBS4 first introduced you to Olivia in 2017 before she died. The organization granted her wishes of becoming Bat Princess. battling with Batman, battling Ursula and Captain Hook.

The president of Make-A-Wish Colorado told CBS4 on Saturday doctors must sign off on the children whom the organization helps.

kelly turner OLIVIA GANT MURDER

Kelly Turner is accused of murdering her child, Olivia Gant, and faking her terminal illness. (credit: CBS)

“We’re just happy that we were able to be a shining light in Olivia’s life. I know there’s a lot of people that got to know and see Olivia smile. So, the fact that Make-A-Wish Colorado was part of putting that smile on her face is something I’m very proud of,” said Scott Dishong, Make-A-Wish Colorado President.

Make-A-Wish helped 299 kids in 2018.

