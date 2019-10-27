Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is having an extraordinary cultural moment. The Denver Art Museum is the only U.S. venue for Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature. The Denver Museum of Nature & Science just opened After the Asteroid: Earth’s Comeback Story, which details one of the world most significant archaeological discoveries in the world. It begins to answer the question of what happened on Earth after the dinosaurs went extinct. These two world renowned exhibits are just a small part of the cultural activity going on in Denver.
The 13th Annual Denver Arts Week kicks off with its signature events, First Friday Art Walks, and on Saturday, Free Night at the Museums. These are excellent opportunities to see special exhibits, and programming.
In addition to those two big nights, there are 9-days of spectacular cultural happenings all over the city.
— 42nd Annual Denver Film Festival
— Denver Fashion Week
— Night Lights Denver
— The Phantom of the Opera at the DCPA
— Colorado Opera’s “The Barber of Seville”
— Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Denver Arts Week Showcase
In addition to hundreds of arts opportunities, Denver Arts Week features great deals on local art and experiences. Venues and galleries will be offering some visual arts pieces for the “mile-high” price tag of $52.80, discounts on admissions, free activities, discounted memberships to top cultural attractions and more.
You must log in to post a comment.