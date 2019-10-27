INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos (2-5) try to get back on track on the road against the Indianapolis Colts (4-2) on Sunday at 11 a.m. Denver is trying to win back-to-back road games since Dec. 2 of last year. Here are the four things to keep an eye on in the Broncos matchup with the Colts.

Become Sack Masters on the road

The Broncos have 13 sacks on the season but none of them are on the road. Denver will need to change that but it will be difficult. The Colts have given up seven sacks on the year, which are the second-fewest in the NFL. Von Miller and DeMarcus Walker will need to apply plenty of pressure on Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

Courtland Sutton Step into No. 1 Receiver Role

With the trade of Emmanuel Sanders to the San Francisco 49ers this week, Courtland Sutton becomes the top wide receiver for the Broncos. The question for Sutton is can he continue to be productive with the top defender covering him? Sutton has 36 receptions for 546 yards (6th in NFL) and three touchdowns. The pressure will be on DaeSean Hamilton and Noah Fant to see if they can take the pressure off of Sutton and become reliable pass options for Joe Flacco.

Redemption Game for Noah Fant

To say that Noah Fant had a rough outing against the Kansas City Chiefs is an understatement. Fant has dropped five passes on the season, which is the second-most in football. Fant is a security blanked for Flacco and he can also stretch the middle of the field.

Indianapolis will give Fant plenty of opportunities to make plays. The Colts give up 36 receptions to tight ends, which are the ninth most in the league.

Protect Joe Flacco

In the last outing against the Chiefs, Joe Flacco was beaten and battered as the Broncos gave up nine sacks. Denver has struggled all year in that area as Flacco has been sacked 23 times, the fourth-most in the NFL.

But if the Broncos can protect their quarterback, then we could all witness football history. Joe Flacco needs 107 yards to become the 22nd player in NFL history to throw for 40,000 career passing yards.