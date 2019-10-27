Comments
(CBS4) – A dozen fire engines from Colorado are on their way to the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, California. The fire has burned 30,000 acres since it started on Oct. 23.
Nearly 70 structures have been destroyed.
More than 3,800 people are fighting the fire now. Crews from Platte Canyon, Cañon City, Broadmoor, Security, Castle Rock, South Arkansas, Mountain View, North Metro, Grand, Grand Lake and Grand Junction are also responding.
