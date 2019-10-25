



– Food pantries have started to appear on college campuses to help students struggling with food insecurity. At Metropolitan State University, about 575 students are registered with the food pantry on campus.

“There’s really no way to focus if you’re thinking about where your next meal is coming from,” said Erica Quintana-Garcia, the Interim Director of the Student Care Center which oversees the Roadrunner Food Pantry.

“Making sure that a student’s basic needs are met which includes food insecurity, is huge on our priority list to make sure our students are successful,” she said.

The small food pantry is available to any MSU Denver student taking at least one credit.

“It’s kind of hard to afford tuition and some food sometimes, so having the food pantry was an overwhelming relief because I can go in there every single week,” said Kiara Galvan, an MSU Denver student studying Social Work and Spanish.

Because she doesn’t have family to rely on, Kiera wasn’t sure college was in the cards for her.

“It’s possible. I didn’t think it was. I was in that position almost two years ago, not going to go to college for sure and here I am two years later working for MSU and happier than I’ve ever been,” she said.

Kiara has scholarships, a brighter future and doesn’t have to worry about food, thanks to the kindness of others.

“Just seeing people go out of their way for us is just amazing, it’s the sense of community,” she said, adding, “It’s just like, ‘Thank you, that means more than anything.'”

The food pantry is not funded by MSU Denver and depends on private donations.

