DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time the National Drug Take Back Day includes vaping cartridges and devices. There are several donation locations across the Denver metro area and Colorado for Saturday, Oct. 26.
The day focuses on getting rid of expired and unwanted prescription medications in a safe manner, especially opioids. Families may not realize the risk those medications pose to children or the health hazard of having expired medications at home.
“With availability, that’s how most young people get hooked. It’s not from their doctor’s prescription pad, but having these in the medicine cabinet, going into grandma’s medicine cabinet, finding Percocet, knowing you can get intoxicated and start using those pills and later on develop a bad problem with them,” said Dr. Donald Stader with Swedish Medical Center.
As concerns of vaping rise, any unwanted vaping cartridges and devices can be dropped off during the National Drug Take Back on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The DEA cannot take any vaping products with lithium batteries.
LINK: National Drug Take Back Day
Now is the time to clean out your medicine cabinet and properly dispose of unused Rx meds. Tomorrow is @DEAHQ's #TakeBackDay – Saturday, Oct. 26. Find out where you can drop off your prescription drugs: https://t.co/65aiK37spb
— FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 25, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.