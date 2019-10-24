(HOODLINE) – Ready for the boys of summer to take on the championship of fall? Denver’s sports bars offer the full World Series experience, just minus the typical stadium hot dog, nachos and overpriced beer. That’s a win-win for you.
Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sports bars to view baseball’s biggest spectacle.
Badger’s Pub
Topping the list is Badger’s Pub. Located at 76 S. Broadway, the watering hole is the highest-rated sports bar in Denver, boasting four stars out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
The Monkey Bar
Next up is Lincoln Park’s The Monkey Bar, situated at 1112 Santa Fe Drive. With four stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.
Society Sports and Spirits
LoDo’s Society Sports and Spirits, located at 1434 Blake St., is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar and whiskey outlet 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews.
El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant
El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant, a sports bar and Mexican eatery in Hampden, is another go-to, with four stars out of 272 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2790 S. Havana St., Suite X1 to experience it for yourself.
Spot Bar & Grill
Finally, check out Spot Bar & Grill, which has earned four stars out of 128 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and traditional American gastropub at 98 S. Pennsylvania St.
Article provided by Hoodline.
