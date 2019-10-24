JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) -A mountain lion was spotted in the Ken Caryl neighborhood early Thursday morning.
To report a #MountainLion sighting, please contact @COParksWildlife by calling 303-291-7227 during normal business hours. After hours call @CSP_News at 303-239-4501. Your information is very valuable to us.
Helpful tips on living with lions 🔽https://t.co/9t0vPivxdz pic.twitter.com/hc8wnQHemV
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) October 24, 2019
“We can live with these incredibly efficient predators if we respect mountain lions and their habitat,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials wrote on Twitter.
To reduce the risk of problems with mountain lions, CPW recommends following these simple precautions:
- Go in groups when you walk or hike in mountain lion country, and make plenty of noise to reduce your chances of surprising a lion. A sturdy walking stick is a good idea; it can be used to ward off a lion. Make sure children are close to you and within your sight at all times. Talk with children about lions and teach them what to do if they meet one.
- Do not approach a lion, especially one that is feeding or with kittens. Most mountain lions will try to avoid a confrontation. Give them a way to escape.
- Stay calm when you come upon a lion. Talk calmly and firmly to it. Move slowly.
- Stop or back away slowly, if you can do it safely. Running may stimulate a lion’s instinct to chase and attack. Face the lion and stand upright.
- Do all you can to appear larger. Raise your arms. Open your jacket if you’re wearing one. If you have small children with you, protect them by picking them up so they won’t panic and run.
- If the lion behaves aggressively, throw stones, branches or whatever you can get your hands on without crouching down or turning your back. Wave your arms slowly and speak firmly. What you want to do is convince the lion you are not prey and that you may in fact be a danger to the lion.
- Fight back if a lion attacks you. Lions have been driven away by prey that fights back. People have fought back with rocks, sticks, caps or jackets, garden tools and their bare hands successfully. Remain standing or try to get back up!
CPW shared the video as a reminder to contact them if you see a mountain lion. You can call 303-291-7227 during normal business hours. After hours, you can call 303-239-4501.
You must log in to post a comment.