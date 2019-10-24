DENVER (CBS4)– Frontier Airlines is offering discounted fares to customers after Allegiant Airlines canceled flights out of Colorado. Allegiant Airlines announced earlier this week that all flights out of Northern Colorado Regional Airport are canceled heading into the holiday season.
In response, Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial for Frontier, said in a statement, “We recognize the imposition our competitor’s decision posed on customers and are happy to step in to help.”
Now any former Allegiant passengers who need to rebook flights from Colorado to Las Vegas or Colorado to Phoenix can get low fares with Frontier.
Frontier is offering $49 flights to McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas and $59 flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport out of Denver International Airport.
The deal is only available for one-way flights before Feb. 12, 2020. Tickets must be purchased by Nov. 15.
The discounted flights can only be purchased by calling Frontier at 1-800-234-0564.
You must log in to post a comment.