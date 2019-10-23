Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police are asking for help in identifying suspects wanted for throwing rocks. Investigators say rocks were thrown at several vehicles on Interstate 25 earlier this week.
Thornton police say they are investigating three incidents that happened Monday, one at 10:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. In each incident, rocks were thrown over the 88th Avenue bridge onto northbound I-25.
“Some vehicles have been struck and this is very concerning to us,” said Thornton Police Officer Jesus Mendez.
Police do not have any suspect information.
Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call the Thornton Police Department at 720-977-5150.
