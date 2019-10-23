DENVER (CBS4) – The departure of Emmanuel Sanders marks the end of an era in Denver. Sanders was the only offensive player from the Broncos Super Bowl 50 team still on the club’s roster.

On Wednesday, a new chapter begins for both the Broncos and for Emmanuel Sanders

“For Emmanuel, it was time for something different,” running back Phillip Lindsay said. “This is his last few years playing probably, so at the end of the day, its what’s best for him. If he’s happy, I’m happy. I just want the best for him. I think he’s been put in a good situation.”

Now the Broncos most veteran receiver is Courtland Sutton. Though he’s only in his second-year, head coach Vic Fangio is confident Sutton will be a game-changer on and off the field

“I think he’s very capable, but each and every guy has to be their own leader. I think Courtland has leadership qualities that can affect not only his position group, but the whole team,” Fangio said.

Sutton is ready for the challenge. He’s been itching to get to the top of the depth chart, and he’s been preparing for it all year.

“I don’t think a lot is going to change from a personal perspective. I go out and put my best foot forward every game, no matter where I’ve been on the depth chart,” Sutton said.

The Broncos don’t have one guy ready to fill Sanders shoes. Moving forward, the team will look for a committee of players to step up.

“It’s really going to be a group effort. It’s going to be running backs, tight ends, and receivers. I don’t think you can point to one guy quite yet,” quarterback Joe Flacco said.

“We are going to collectively push each other to get the best out of our room and go out there and put together a really good second half of the season,” Sutton said.

One member of that committee of players will be Tim Patrick.

On Tuesday, John Elway said Patrick will be one of the two players the team brings back off injured reserved. On Wednesday, Fangio said Patrick won’t practice this week, but they are hope he is back on the practice field by next week.